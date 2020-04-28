Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man in the world

The science has spoken and its verdict is relentless. The the most beautiful man in the world is not an Acadian.

Unfortunately for us, it is not a Canadian. Not even a Quebecer. So much the worse for our friends in la Belle Province who have joined the Acadia.

Guess what it is? Brad Pitt? Too easy. Tom Cruise? Too easy you said. No, the lucky is the actor Robert Pattinson.

The Uk has been appointed by the science, thanks to the equation of the “Golden Ratio” designed in ancient Greece to help the artists to realize the work the most beautiful possible. This ratio is a calculation on the correspondence “divine” of the physical proportions with Phi, the golden number.

The actor 33-year-old has been named the most beautiful face in the world with a perfection measured at 92.15%! The eyes, the eyebrows, the nose, the lips, the chin, the jaw and the facial morphology of the next Batman would be close, and the more the ideal of perfection of the ancient Greeks.

The study was carried out using the latest mapping techniques, computerized by a cosmetic surgeon of renown who also uses this technology in his practice. A research methodology that is all to the honour of the British visibly as another actor from the United Kingdom arrives in 2nd position in this ranking.

This is the famous Henry Cavill or Superman, 36 years old.

To understand what appears to be a bias, maybe you should go look on the side of the nationality of the author of the study: Dr. Julian De Silva. This doctor is at the head of the Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery located on Harley Street, the street of the doctors… in London.

For this practitioner interviewed in the Daily Mail, “Robert Pattinson has been a clear winner when all the elements of his face were analyzed to measure the physical perfection”.

And the specialist to advocate for her ward… the british, of course: “These new techniques of digital mapping allows us to solve the mystery of what makes people beautiful. This technology is also useful for surgeries of our patients today.”

Among these clients, moreover, we do find certainly not Robert Pattinson, since the former star juvenile of the saga “Twilight” was in the top five for almost all categories measured. This is thanks to “his features with a classic look and a wonderful jaw line chiseled”.

“His only score below average was for her lips which are a little thin and flat” makes it clear, however Dr De Silva.

For his part, Henry Cavill finished easily in 2nd place, given that it has obtained the global score the highest for his lips and his forehead. The actor has also earned a score of very high for the indicator of correspondence between his nose and his lips. However, it would seem that the hero of the new series medieval on Netflix “Witcher” had disappointed the experts on the spacing between its two eyes…

A criterion where the actor of the movie A star is born has distinguished himself, helping to Bradley Cooper to take the 3rd place of this ranking. The honor is so unless, as Bradley comes from the american continent. United States more accurately. And in addition, he speaks French very well. A good chum in a sum. It is certain that your wife will confirm…

As for you gentlemen, last year, the same study ensured that the model american Bella Hadid, originally from Dutch-palestinian, was the most beautiful woman on the planet. Not sure your wife will confirm this time…