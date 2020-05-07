Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world, according to science

Robert Pattinson is the most handsome man in the world – and it is science that says so. According to a study led by dr. Julian De Silva, and published on the british site The Daily Mailthe british actor has “a perfect face”. It is what it is.
The star reached the figure of 92.15% on the scale of the “Golden Ratio” or “golden number” or “divine proportion”, in French. A measurement meant to calculate the level of physical perfection, and used the time of Ancient Greece by artists to realize their works.
Mystery of beauty
“Robert Pattinson has clearly won when all the elements of his face were measured,” assured the doctor as to the origin of the study. “These new techniques of digital mapping allows us to solve the mystery of what makes people beautiful. This technology is also useful in terms of cosmetic surgery”.
With a score of 91.64%, the actor Henry Cavill won the second place of the podium, followed by Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Last year, the same study ensured that the model Bella Hadid was, for her, the most beautiful woman in the world.