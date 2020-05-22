Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and the actors of Twilight conflict on the set ? The revelations of Nikki Reed

So recently, a large new enchanted fans of Twilight, Stephenie Meyer has announced the release of Midnight Sun, not sure, however, that this new book is adapted to film as was the case for the other… Since the last installment of the saga “Twilight, chapter V : Revelation, Part 2” released in 2012, Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner and the other actors have moved forward in their career and should not be in the mood to take on their roles so early… Especially as they weren’t really in the scenes of the shoot, if we are to believe the revelations of Nikki Reed. Before the release of the last film, the young woman had confided to the magazine Seventeen : “At the beginning, it was innocent and fun, and we were like a large and happy family. It is as if we were in a holiday camp.”

The trio’s mythical Twilight

But the relationship between the players Twilight eventually evolve, as was told to Nikki Reed : “And then the success is mixed and has changed the dynamic. We’re not all best friends and we do trainerons not all together after the last film will be finished.” Ooch, this words little bit merry on the part of the actress ! And finally, it was not so wrong that it’s… Since the end of Twilightthe reunions have been few in number. Even the trio Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner, who are reviewed several times, have now the air of being so close to it, to the great despair of the fans of the saga. To end on a note much more positive, check out how Robert Pattinson (Twilight), super clumsy, has failed to blow up his kitchen during the confinement.