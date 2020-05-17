Robert Pattinson refuses to do sports to get into the armor of Batman

The actor Robert Pattinson — Serge Arnal / Starface



Robert Pattinson is not very warm to the idea of making the gonflette to portray Batman on screen. A casualness that can seem disconcerting when one has in mind the case of Christian Bale in the last trilogy performed by

Christopher Nolan. “If you do that, you ask a previous one, so that nobody did that in the 70’s. Not even

James Dean, and he was pretty good. I think that if you train all the time, you’re part of the problem “, explained the actor to GQ.

Despite the reluctance of Robert Pattinson in the field of bodybuilding, his personal coach has attempted to go smoothly. His teacher of sport asked him to use a Bosu Balance during the containment, but the actor uses it ” barely “.

However, it is required to follow a strict diet in preparation for the role. And all is not lost since Robert Pattinson seems to be enjoying his new diet, which includes tuna survey in Tabasco, as well as oatmeal sprinkled with protein-vanilla.

Remains to be seen if, once released from containment, the actor will return in the armor of the Black Knight. “The only time I was asked to remove my t-shirt, I think I was told to put it back right away,” remembered Robert Pattinson in reference to the shooting of Twilight.