Robert Pattinson reveals his delicious pasta recipe !

Robert Pattinsonthe former vampire of Twilight does not drink blood ! The actor has just revealed a pasta recipe that will delight your taste buds… Or not ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

It turns out that Robert Pattinson wants to convert it back to cook. Evidenced by her all-new recipe pasta that have bewildered the Canvas !

In fact, the former companion of FKA twigs has revealed to GQ magazine a anecdote rather greedy. In it, he reveals the secret of his plastered pasta express.

This must in any case change of the blood that he drank Edward Cullen as he was, in the Twilight saga. It is a recipe that it called Piccolini Cuscino.

In French, this gives, therefore, “little cushion “. In his interview, the actor tells that he came from a very different business he had in mind : the fast-food.

He wanted to design “of pasta that one can hold in the hand “. An idea rather particular sum.

Robert Pattinson: the actor of Twilight tries her hand at cooking, and this is a disaster !

Here is the process : for you to play chef way Robert Pattinson, pass your pasta in the microwave for 8 minutes. Yes yes, the microwave !

Then, the actor who co-starred with Kristen Stewart y ajoure a good layer of cheese in slices, a pinch of sugar as well as a layer of corn flakes, crushed before serving on a layer of alu.

Of course, Robert Pattinson said that he has had to take cornflakes, for he had no breadcrumbs on hand. He also adds that you can replace the cheese by “any sauce “.

Robert Pattinson will he invent THE new culinary trend of the year 2020 ? We doubt it…

In fact, the fans were not been convinced with the result. Moreover, a handful of them wanted to test the experience and their tweets speak for themselves…

