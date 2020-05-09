Robert Pattinson reveals the film that made him an actor

It no more Robert Pattinson. His romance worship with Kristen Stewart in Twilight to its next role of Batman, that the actor has created a beautiful place in the world of cinema, it is fun to explore by chaining roles amazing, some under the orders of great filmmakers. And, if it is there today, he owes to a particular film, and it may come as a surprise.
At only 33 years old, Robert Pattinson is already considered one of the best actors of his generation, and his upcoming role in The Batman should definitely impose it as a leading man in Hollywood. Since his film debut almost fifteen years, and after the huge success of the saga Twilight who will have done an icon with adolescents and teenagers around the world, the british actor has successfully passed a passage in independent cinema and author.
In a conversation with The Hollywood Foreign Press AssociationRobert Pattinson has spoken about his news, his craft, and in particular about the film that convinced him to pursue a career in film.
His film decisive ? Harry Potter and the goblet of fire
His comments will come as a surprise to no one, as Robert Pattinson is away from this kind of cinema, but the film that changed everything is one of her first film role : Harry Potter and the goblet of fire. After filming with David Cronenberg for Maps to the Stars, James Gray for The Lost City of Z, among other major references, this is always his role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter who appears to be her strongest memory.
It was a really cool environment I remember, I was for the first time in Tokyo and I was sitting in my room, I looked at the city and I thought, “How is it that this happened ?” It was really a special experience, and I love the film I would not have become an actor without it.
In this episode of the saga Harry Potter takes place in the triwizard Tournament, which sees them compete against the champions of the three schools of magic the most prestigious : Hogwarts, Durmstrang, and Beauxbâtons. Robert Pattinson plays Cedric Diggory, the competitor from Hogwarts. His character is facing a tragic end at the conclusion of the tournament, but this only appearance in Harry Potter has been enough to make a character very endearing and popular of the saga.
Robert Pattinson will be on the poster The Lighthouse the December 18, 2019and then to that of Tenetthe next Christopher Nolan, expected to be July 2020.
