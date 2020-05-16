Robert Pattinson should be the next Batman in the cinema

Robert Pattinson should be Batman in the next film dedicated to the super heroes of the DC Comics, a logical choice for this british actor, who has long frequented the bats in his role as the vampire for the saga Twilight.

Many american media specialized in entertainment had already mentioned the name of Robert Pattinson as a favorite to wear the costume of the famous avenger hidden. They announced on Friday that the actor of 33 years was chosen by the studios, Warner Bros., after a successful test. A spokesman for the studio declined to confirm the information to AFP, stating just that “negotiations are ongoing”.

The preparations for the film should begin this summer

According to the experts, Robert Pattinson was elbow-to-elbow with fellow Nicholas Hoult to take the role of Batman in the eponymous film which will be directed by Matt Reeves (The Planet of the Apes). The preparations of The Batman should begin as early as this summer for a theatrical release scheduled in June 2021.

Revealed by his role of Edward Cullen, the vampire sexy Twilight (2008-2012), Robert Pattinson has since expanded his popularity beyond the teen audience with films independent noticed. It has been displayed alongside Juliette Binoche in High Lifethe work of science-fiction, Claire Denis, or even with Willem Dafoe in the horror film The Lighthouse Robert Eggers, very well received this year at the Cannes film festival. It will also appear in Tenet, next film of Christopher Nolan to be released in the summer of 2020.