Robert Pattinson speaks of his dislike for the film Twilight

Next Gentleman of the Night Robert Pattinson has revealed what it is like to have a part in the movie Twilight because admit that for him it is strange and for nothing to your taste, something that surprised his disciples.

The first film was released in the year 2008 in the theatres and is based on the books by Stephenie Meyer.

Tell the story of love that is born between Bella Swan there Edward Cullena human and a vampire.

Although this seems strange, this series of films for the actor it was nothing to your taste and several times, he said, specifying that This is not your favorite movie.

I always thought Twilight was pretty funny, I thought it was disgusting, but a guy can’t compete with the entire marketing department did not stop to say that the film was an odyssey romantic and very pretty, I said to myself: “ No, it’s disgusting, ” she said in an interview.

Despite his distaste for these films, Pattinson is now focused on build a solid career in the world of cinemashowing his skills and doing what he really loves.

Since then, Robert Pattinson small projects and it has received a critical response incredible in its performance on them.

Robert is currently the large the main role of Batman in the next cassette to be released, which spins wildly to all his followers.

The Batman movie should be released to the cinema then June 25, 2021.

It remains only to wait for Pattinson actually responds to all the expectations to be the next Batman because, despite the fact that many support it in its role, there are people who do not think that he can fill it.

