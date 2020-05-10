Robert Pattinson tease a little of his Batman

Robert Pattinson will be the next actor to embody Batman, succeeding Ben Affleck, Christian Bale or even Michael Keaton. Each will be its own opinion on the subject, but we can honestly say that this role will be part of the biggest challenges of his relatively young career. Especially, a lot of fans of the Dark Knight, DC Comics or even Robert Pattinson himself, wondering about a thing. How it is going to take ownership of the role, how he will give it his personal touch, which could make it come back or not in the story.

Robert Pattinson shares his inspirations

Faced with the questions of fans, Robert Pattinson has, therefore, given a little detail on… the voice of Batman. A true emblem of the character. And suffice to say that the answer is somewhat surprising.

The voice of Willem Dafoe serves me as an inspiration to be honest. I think she looks like the one I’m going to do. I think Batman has a voice that resembles that of a pirate. I think it would go really well.

For those who do not would not the actor Willem Dafoe, he appeared in Aquaman or Spider-Man’s Sam Raimi, he has an experience of some of the films of heroes. It is also a regular in the roles of villain and the films of Scorcese and Wes Anderson. The two actors worked together on the film The Lighthouse Robert Eggers.

By the way, if you missed it, the cast of the next saga, Batman begins to be somewhat a work in progress. We made the point in this article. The cast is Zoe Kravitz, who will play Catwoman, while the film’s director will be Matt Reeves. The film is expected to land in theaters on June 25, 2021. Suffice to say that the patience is still required to Gotham.