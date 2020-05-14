Robert Pattinson tease “Tenet”, the next film of Christopher Nolan

In an interview with “GQ”, the English actor has revealed some information on the upcoming film from Christopher Nolan.

Currently confined to London, following the interruption of the filming of BatmanRobert Pattinson took the opportunity to discuss with GQ one of his projects, kitchen and Tenetthe next film of Christopher Nolan, which is supposed to release in theaters July 22, next. And if the trailer gave us a taste for the less positive of what should be an espionage film, it is not clear (as often with Nolan) yet much of the real plot. Questioned by the magazine, the actor confides that he himself has not grasped the meaning of the film and the machinery, as we imagine many of the scenario : “And even if I had seen it, I really don’t know if I would be able to… I called my assistant it was 20 minutes : ‘Damn, but that is what I can say about the movie ? I have no idea’.”

Travel back in time ?

Yet despite this admission, Robert Pattinson has released some valuable information. If the first images of the film suggest clearly that the time travel would be a son, driver of the story, the actor has denied this assumption, announcing that her character was “not a time traveler “. He said : “In fact, there is no time travel. It is the only thing that I am allowed to say.”

“He fully understood the scenario”

At the end of the interview, Christopher Nolan, the director, is the income quickly on the about Pattinson, evoking with a sense of humor, his relationship with the actor : “What’s interesting about Rob is that he cares a little of you”. If Nolan says that the actor is “honesty disarming”, it is, however, convinced that Pattinson “understood perfectly the scenario” and that his reading of the script was “extremely accurate“. “He also understood the ambiguities of the film and the possibilities that emerge in the mind around the story.” According to the filmmaker, the master of Tenet resides the other hand and the interest of the film is, according to him,”continue to live in the mind of the public, to suggest possibilities.”