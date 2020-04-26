Robert Pattinson, the irresistible rise of a superhero urban

“I claim my roots in europe, my taste for literature, music and cinema of author. I have always wanted one thing : to do my job and be a good actor,” says soberly the English actor Robert Pattinson, as if the idea was to start the interview with a focus : to know the celebrity was not a priority to them. And if his life as an actor has started on a misunderstanding ? How, indeed, explain that this movie buff, admirer of the New Wave, movie-buff néoréaliste Italian, whose favorite movie is Flight over the cuckoo’s nest, the Czech Miloš Forman, became at 22 years old, an icon for the planet, after having performed the role of Edward Cullen, the vampire of Twilight ? This is notwithstanding the chance that sometimes loosens things well. Explanation.

A precocious talent I never imagined that Twilight would become such a success

Robert Pattinson wanted to be an actor, and his family supported him in this choice. He grew up in London in a middle class who frequent the cinemas, the theatres, who loves literature and music. At age 15, he enrolled in a theatre troupe. At 17, he was spotted by an agent and runs two tv-movies. At 19, he plays in the fourth episode of the adventures of Harry Potter. Then Twilight. “I had no idea that this saga would become such a success… Person, moreover, thought that this was going to turn into a tsunami,” said today the one that has pierced the hearts of millions of adolescent(e)s. Kristen Stewart, his partner in the series and ex-girlfriend, remembers “that time of worship distressing and morbid” and “his public appearances,” which turned into riots. An astronomer Russian has even given the name of the young actor to an asteroid : (246789) Pattinson. That is to say…

Get rid of “Twilight”

Its existence becomes an immense bath of crowd, while his dream would have been to live in a greater peace of mind. “I thought never to get out of it. Such a success can lock you up forever in a prison of gilded, and it is difficult to get rid of an image, to become credible after such a role, which of you cannibalizes. I had to think about my future choices with a lot of care. It took me a while to consider according to my tastes, of my origins and of my desires.” In 2012, the year of the fifth episode of TwilightRobert Pattinson began a 180 degree turn. He has only one goal : to make you forget Edward Cullen, the character invading the skin smooth and diaphanous, and the eyes orange. The young man begins his molt, rough as the ascent of the Himalayas. Each departure from base camp is a challenge, a form of load shedding that is part of the construction of his identity as man and artist.

Successful bet with David Cronenberg

The road to these heights that he covets will go fast. In his viewfinder ? An auteur at the height of the film and the literary that it is. His Grail ? He will find the first with director David Cronenberg, the canadian filmmaker oracle of modernity and its disturbances, immense goldsmith atmospheres fantastic. This will be Cosmopolisa fable terrible on capitalism as seen through the eyes of a trader who spends his day cloistered in his limo and runs through New York. Pattinson plays Eric Packer, a golden boy cynical and sexy, who is about to lose his empire because of the crisis. The star shows perfectly how the disease of money, success and possession, which irradiates the film and characterizes our times, triggers the sex drives of a disease. With this film, Robert Pattinson change of registry, and especially of method : Cronenberg has a reputation of never repeating the scenes and deliver the actors to themselves in the exhilaration of improvisation. The film is presented in official competition at Cannes. The actor, excellent, realized his dream and enters the great court.

Auteur cinema and blockbusters Christopher Nolan is the pope of the blockbuster with a soul

Two years later, he mounts again the steps of the Palace of the Festival, always with Cronenberg, for Maps to the Starsa satire squeaky in the middle hollywood, where he co-starred with Julianne Moore and Mia Wasikowska. He is the star. Turn with Cronenberg gave him confidence in himself and the courage he needed to rid itself permanently of the box Twilight. Role in role, the actor is growing, and gaining momentum. Dark but deep. He turned The Lost City of Z with director James Gray (the author of Little Odessa and Two Lovers), and then High Life with French cineaste Claire Denis – a emblem to it alone, that he loves ” for his passion for the cinema.” The end of 2019, the apprentice lighthouse keeper in The Lighthousewith Willem Dafoe. A horror film in black and white, singular and rough, directed by Robert Eggers, acclaimed by the critics. And next July will be released Tenetfrom Christopher Nolan, the pope of the “blockbuster with a soul”. A new proof of the intransigence of this player.

The mature glamour

Robert Pattinson has now 34 years old. The young impatient English has metamorphosed into adult imposes. A quiet strength that the advertising campaign for the new fragrance Dior Homme, which is the muse for 2013 – brings to the stage. To celebrate this new juice bewitching, more masculine and sophisticated, that it sticks so well to the skin, the actor resurrects in front of the camera the duo The Blaze – Guillaume and Jonathan Alric, stars of the electro and French artists of the video clip – the figure of the hero town, with her sex appeal obvious, his crazy speed and his attractive strangeness. The filmmakers were able to film in the streets of New York, a Pattinson ultrasensuel, t-shirt as in a tuxedo.

Today, at the horizon of all possibilities, the actor is allowed to do nothing to refrain. After having radiated in the cinema of author, he takes up with the blockbusters : he plays the famed vigilante of Gotham City in The Batman (1)by Matt Reeves, film event, is currently in filming, which will be released in 2021. Robert Pattinson continues to advance hidden. This is not the least of its charms.

(1) The Batmanby Matt Reeves, with Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, will be released in June 2021.