Robert Pattinson: The Very Good News He Learned During the Filming of ‘Tenet’

The star revealed that he learned that he would play Batman in Matt Reeves’ film on the first day of filming for the next Christopher Nolan.

Robert Pattinson will soon be on the big screens in ‘The Batman’, and the actor admitted having landed the role of the masked vigilante as he began filming ‘Tenet’, the next feature by Christopher Nolan.

He told Total Films: “It was the morning of the first day of shooting. It was crazy. It was a very, very intense weekend. A crazy way to start filming Chris (Christopher Nolan ). It seems to me that I was doing a trial run for the film the Saturday before the shooting. “

After that, the actor of ‘Twilight’ had to rush to England to slip into the skin of Bruce Wayne. Unfortunately, the shooting was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert added: “We had a good pace, so it was strange to cut us off. But, again, it’s a tough movie. I mean, of course, it’s Batman, so It’s cool, but I went straight from Nolan’s movie to this one. Having a little time off is not the worst thing in the world. But I hope everything gets back to normal sooner rather than later. “

Fortunately, the UK will soon allow filming to resume, good news for the actors and film crews who have found themselves stopped in recent months. And if all goes well, the highly anticipated Matt Reeves film will, therefore, be in our theaters in September 2021.

In addition, Robert Pattinson recently confessed to having been very afraid not to take down the role of Batman after the rumors concerning the casting of the film started to leak.

Speaking to Time Out magazine, he shared: “I hadn’t even auditioned yet. It was stressful because I was really excited and suddenly I thought, ‘This is how I will lose this role? ‘”

Fortunately for him (and for us!), That was not the case.