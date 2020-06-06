Robert Pattinson: the very good news that he has learned during the filming of ‘Tenet’

The new novel from J. K. Rowling, the creator of the saga Harry Potter, is available in several languages, including French.

The novelist british just put online, on his website, his new book, The Ickabog, a fairy tale for children.

Mark Hutchinson, the spokesman for Rowling, said in a statement : “translations are available in French, Italian, German, Spanish, and brazilian Portuguese on www.theickabog.com translations in Russian and simplified chinese will follow soon “.

The book will be available in hardcopy, digital, and audio from the month of November.

Hutchinson added : “Rowling has written The Ickabog there are more than ten years for his young children and decided to share the fairy-tale favorite of the family to entertain the children, parents and caregivers stuck in the house during the period of containment of the sars coronavirus “.

The novel written by the british writer would have never been published if it had not made a turn in his attic. She had shared on Twitter : “Here’s the box very dusty as I descended from the attic.”

In this case, Rowling has found old pages of hand-written or typed on the computer of the first version of the book and the British immediately went, subsequently, to complete the rewriting.

She shared : “While I worked to finish the book, I started to read every night chapters to my family. This has been one of the experiences of the most extraordinary of my life as a writer, because the first two drives of The Ickabog have shared with me their memories of my past readings, and have demanded the reinstatement of the excerpts that they had particularly appreciated (I obeyed) “.