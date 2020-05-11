Robert Pattinson : this conversion unlikely that he envisaged in the event of a flop of The Batman

Difficult to resume the role of a super-hero iconic already played by big names like Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. Ready to put on the costume of the Dark Knight, Robert Pattinson has already thought of an emergency exit if The Batman does not work at the box-office.

In 2005, Robert Pattinson is revealed through the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the goblet of fire. Between 2008 and 2012, the actor gained the status of a star in his interpretation of the vampire Edward Cullen in the saga Twilight. The actor succeeds then to be freed from the huge machines hollywood by collaborating with filmmakers as David Cronenberg. Its performance in Good Time, High Life or the recent The Lighthouse subsequently confirm that it is one of the most talented, and picky, of his generation.

After having starred in many independent productions, Robert Pattinson is about to make its big comeback in blockbuster movies in 2020 and 2021. In addition to being one of the headliners Tenet, the new thriller from Christopher Nolan, the actor has inherited the costume of a super hero, and not least. The actor will take over from Christian Bale and Ben Affleck in The Batman, new film on the Dark Knight orchestrated by Matt Reeves. ” I have the impression that it is the only one to be able to play this role “ensured Kristen Stewart last September, convinced that his ex is the perfect choice to embody Bruce Wayne.

The plan B unexpected of Robert Pattinson

Despite the criticism of fans after the announcement of his arrival to the casting, the main party is well decided to offer a performance at the height of his talent. ” It is something hard to endure, he explained to The Guardian about this poor reception. But there is no more critical about my work than myself so I don’t really care of what others think. “Again subjected to the pressure of the studios, which rely heavily on the films of super-heroes, Robert Pattinson has also thought of an exit door in case of a flop. ” I’ll do a porn. But porn arty ! “-does he know with a sense of humor. An announcement which is likely to divide his fans into two categories : those who hope that The Batman will a cardboard box, and those who remain curious to the idea of this conversion.