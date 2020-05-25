Robert Pattinson used by the police to combat the Covid !

Robert Pattinson, the actor in the next Batman became a meme used by the police to Mubai in India to combat the Covid-19…

Robert Pattinson became a meme hilarant on Twitter, and in spite of himself. Finally, it is for the good cause. Yes, the indian police uses to combat the Covid-19. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

We can say that Mumbai police has strong ! In fact, it has used Robert Pattinson to combat the Covid-19.

So it was on Twitter that the indian authorities have reposted a picture of Rob, in the guise of Batman. A way for them to show how not to wear his mask…

Yes, we know, the mask worn by the ex of FKA twigs in the film doesn’t cover his mouth nor his nostrils… However, to prevent the spread of the Covid-19, it is these parts that it must cover.

If this seems obvious, this meme has made its small effect on the Canvas ! Thanks to the hashtag #BATforsafetyMAN.

The Mumbai police has in any case used this picture of Robert Pattinson to invite the population to adhere to the gestures barriers. But also to avoid that some malignant do wear the mask in the bad way…

Yes, some do not cover the whole of their mouth or do not put their mask up to the nose. The police hope that Robert Pattinson will the counter-example.

In any case, on Twitter, many reacted to this meme of the police hilarious ! “You are always if creative “said a Tweeters.

“The CM is so cool “, wrote another. “In the middle of the Covid-19 chaotic, the police in Mumbai has not lost its sense of humour “, writes another user.

“So proud of you “we read also about another tweet in response to the meme of Robert Pattinson. Still others have responded with gifs, like the one showing the good example : the mask of Black Panther, which covers all of the face !

