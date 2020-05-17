Robert Pattinson : what he refuses to do to interpret Batman

If Robert Pattinson is proud to have won the iconic role of Batman, there is, however, of the sacrifices he refuses to do. Thus, it is not very excited at the idea to grow his body…

Known for having played a vampire sexy shiny in the sun (Edward Cullen of Twilight if you didn’t), Robert Pattinson was preparing to move in another register. He has been selected for to bring to the screen the new Batman. It must be said that the role of Bruce Wayne is iconic, since many actors have embodied before him : Christian Bale, Ben Affleck… Players who had, for the occasion, did a lot of bodybuilding to have a body worthy of the role. But Robert Pattinson, currently in his apartment in London in anticipation of the shoot, does not seem to be decided to grow his body for the purposes of the film, as it was entrusted to GQ :” If you do that, you ask a previous whereas nobody did that in the 70’s. Not even James Dean, and he was pretty good. I think that if you train all the time, you’re part of the problem “. A reflection of the actor that aims to breaking the stereotypes of beauty current, according to which it is necessary to have a muscular body and designed to embody a great role. ” The only time I was asked to remove my T-shirt, I think I was told to deliver immediately “, has entrusted the interpreter of Edward.

It will still be a plan

However, despite the message quite honourable of the ex-boyfriend of Kristen Stewart, we wonder how he is going to do to interpret some of the fight scenes or jump to the top of a building if he refuses totally to train. His personal trainer has persevered and it is recommended to use a Bosu Balance (to work on balance and strength training) during confinement… but Robert Pattinson uses “barely “. Despite all this, the actor accepted a small sacrifice : he has agreed to follow a strict diet in preparation for the role – which includes oatmeal sprinkled with protein, flavored with vanilla and the tuna and Tabasco – that he appreciates it rather well.