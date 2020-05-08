Robert Pattinson : what he thinks now of her look in Twilight

More than ten years after the beginning of the Twilight saga, Robert Pattinson is back on the look that he sported in the skin of a vampire. A look that he has now a look filled with humor !

Of the saga Harry Potter to The Lighthouse going by the movies TwilightRobert Pattinson has proven a thing after a twenty-year career : he can interpret. Blockbusters, independent films, the actor immerses himself in all the universe, and shows invariably to the height. In 2021, it will slip into the costume of Batman after Ben Affleck and Christian Bale. A role which puts a lot of pressure as the public is demanding ! ” It is something hard to endurehe explained to The Guardian in the face of criticism, which showed a certain disappointment in the allocation of this role. But there is no more critical about my work than myself so I don’t really care of what others think. “

A look fun

If it does not give much importance to external criticism, Robert Pattinson still considered a conversion to relief if his acting career came to a halt. ” I’ll do a porn. But porn arty ! “-does he know with a sense of humor. It is with the same sense of self-derision that Robert Pattinson considers its past performance. As we celebrated a change of ten on 1 January, Robert Pattinson quipped looking back at the saga Twilight, which propelled him to the rank of superstar. ” What strikes me is that Twilight today seems a little retro ! It was in the years 2000 and I have the impression that I looked like a geisha repudiated ! (He laughs.) “, he confided Tv Star.

Robert Pattinson has managed to get out of this role of the young handsome romantic to tackle genres. A development which he welcomes. ” I am really very happy to see my career evolve in the way. I love to participate in movies where there is apparently a certain amount of risk. When they are well-received by critics and the public, I find it wonderful. I am, however, aware of having a lot of luck and that everything can stop at any time. “A good thing.