Robert Pattinson will he be back in the next movie Twilight?

As the release date of the movie Midnight Sun has been revealed, here’s what Robert Pattinson thinks of playing in the upcoming movie Twilight, if there is one.

The author of the series Twilight, by Stephanie Meyer has recently made headlines by announcing its new book series Twilight. The author had revealed that the new book Midnight Sun is a story from the point of view of the vampire Edward Cullen. The book should be out in August 2020.

As soon as the release date of the book was announced, fans began to wonder if the book would also be suitable in a film. in addition, if the book is from the point of view of Edward, Robert, would it be the star of the sequel?

Robert Pattinson will be back in the next movie Twilight?

The confusion among the fans because the actor is obviously past the stage Twilight of his career. In addition, the actor grew up to play the role of a young boy vampire.

However, a source close to Robert Pattinson has revealed some interesting details. The portal has reported that, as revealed by their source, Robert Pattinson is very proud to be associated with the franchise Twilight.

They have also said that the twilight has provided to the actor of the memories that have helped him personally and professionally. It has also been reported that the actor is aware that the series “Twilight” has given him the fame and the fandom that it enjoys today, and he was grateful.

However, in regards to the new book, the actor has not received a copy of advanced in order to know what talking about the book other than the fact that it is from the point of view of Edward. The portal of the media had reported that even if Robert is not against the return, it is also realistic and knows that it could be much too old for the role.

