Robert Pattinson would have the face the most perfect in the world according to science

The british actor, best known for his role in the Twilight saga, would be the most beautiful man in the world, according to the several criteria that scientists from Ancient Greece defining the perfect face. Gwenaëlle Dekegeleer we learn in his actu people The Break of Noon the actor of 33 years Robert Pattinson would be the man to face the most beautiful in the world and “it is the science that says” lance-t-elle. The actor has played the vampire Edward Cullen in the saga Twilight and Cedric Digory in Harry Potter and the goblet of fire or, more recently, the dauphin of the King of France in the film The King.

The criteria It is in reality a study published in the Daily Mail and carried out by the cosmetic surgeon Julian Silva who has taken over the “Golden Ratio”, a measurement scale used in Ancient Greece to help the artists make the work the most beautiful possible. This ratio is a calculation on the correspondence of the proportions of the body with Phi, the golden number. Last year, the same study was sacred in the same way Bella Hadid most beautiful woman in the world. Gwenaëlle Dekegeleer cites the different criteria used to determine this ranking : “the symmetry of the face, the shape of the nose, the eyebrows, the jaw, etc” She adds : “We can achieve a coefficient which assesses scientifically the beauty with these criteria”.

Robert Pattinson “gets at 92.15%, and is placed in the first position” tip so the columnist. There are also several heads known in this classification. “There are Bradley Cooper that is on the third step of the podium with 91,08%, there is Brad Pitt also 90,51% and George Clooney in the fifth position with 89,91%” quote does it again. The second is the actor Henry Caville, who embodied Superman. A funny coincidence to see behind Robert Pattison since “Stephenie Meyerthe author of the books of the saga Twilight, had first written the character of Edward thinking of Henry Caville and finally it is Robert Pattinson who has got the role” note Gwenaëlle. Robert Pattinson would it be straight out of a statue of a Greek god ?