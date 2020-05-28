Robert Pattinson’s got a new costume !

For the feature film The Batman, Robert Pattinson will appear in a beautiful costume. Photos circulating on the net !

The new costume Robert Pattinson for his role as Batman promises to be a sensation. Images circulate and are already his fans. MCE explains to you all !

You get impatient to find Robert Pattinson on the screen ? Then, you can not dream better ! The reason for this ? You will look even more beautiful than before !

Yes, the actor of 34 years endorse the costume of Batman. But not with any ! In effect, the co-star of Kristen Stewart in the Twilight saga will definitely be a sensation.

And for good reason, his new outfit it will go on like a glove ! Last February, the director of The Batman, Matt Reeves, had unveiled new images of Robert Pattinson.

Thus, it was in a beautiful red outfit saturated. But finally, the colors have been changed ! Thus, Batman will be wearing a beautiful traditional costume of grey and black.

Batman: Robert Pattinson will be canon

Then, Robert Pattinson promises to do really feel in this new outfit ! Moreover, it promises to be even more resistant than the old ones.

And for good reason, the armor protects all of his costume. After all, it is necessary to be able to fight criminals and save the world.

But that’s not all ! The mask also seems to be of a better quality. And of course, Robert Pattinson will be able to wear it with great pride the Batman logo on the chest.

Moreover, the user Leonardo Menegon allows to share the images of the new costume on his account Instagram. And the fans of the Fan Art are already under the charm ! They love it !

“If it really is his new costume, I’ll be happy ! It is a good job 🙌🏻 “, ” Wooouah it is amazing 🔥 “, ” I love it ! It is better than the other 🦇 ” we can read in the publication.

In any case, the enthusiasts of Batman are impatient to see this movie. The problem ? The output is taken the delay due to the covid-19. It will take some patience…

