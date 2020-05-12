Robert Pattinson’s soon married to Suki Waterhouse ? He sows doubt : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

His ring was beautiful to be naked, the tabloids will give heart to joy. In couple with Robert Pattinson for more than one year, Suki Waterhouse, may well be en route to the wedding. While the new interpreter Batman and the model of 27 years have never spoke of a future engagement, the british press in advance that they would be willing to say “yes” for life.

And for good reason… A few days of the feasts of the end of the year, the star Twilight and the pretty brunette were spotted hand in hand in the streets of Notting Hill, London. What relaunch the numerous rumours surrounding their union. Then, in the absence of having an official statement from the couple, the british press is conducting the investigation with their loved ones.

In the columns of the Daily Mail, a family friend has revealed : “Suki and Robert have a good influence on the other, that is why he has spent Christmas with the Waterhouse. Suki encourages her to be more relaxed and Robert’s help to keep the feet on the ground when she is anxious.” After her romance very hyped with Kristen Stewart between 2009 and 2013, and then with singer FKA Twigs between 2014 and 2017, Suki Waterhouse will she be the lucky woman ?

If the actor of the film King (on Netflix) does not appear to have offered a diamond for Christmas, it would have, however, booked a nice surprise : a journey in Iceland. Before discovering the pictures of their romantic getaway, there is no doubt that the actor would be at his side to blow his twenty-eight candles, 5 January .

