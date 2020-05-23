Robert Pattinson’s unrecognizable on a photo of her child !

For years, Robert Pattinson has evolved. From Twilight to Harry Potter, the actor grew up, to the delight of his followers !

During the confinement, the fans were able to rediscover the episodes of the saga Twilight through W9. They were able to relive the love story of the actor Robert Pattinson (Edward) and Kristen Stewart (Bella).

Thanks to Twilight, or Harry Potter, Robert Pattinson has seen its reputation climb as the years. The young man became the favorite of many teen girls. It must be said that vampire or warlockit was enough to be charmed.

But it is surely the role of Robert Pattinson in Twilight that will mark the spirits to life. His love relationship with Kristen Stewart years ago was also made to talk about it. And for good reason, according to the beautiful, they would have had to marry.

In an interview with Sirius XM Radio, Kristen Stewart said : “We were all two for years. It was my first love. I wanted to marry him. But I never dared… “ .

Robert Pattinson has grown as the years

Kristen Stewart had also said about Robert Pattinson : “I’m not a traditionalist hardcore band, but at the same time … To every relationship in which I was, I thought it was good” .

And the least we can say is that it has changed as of years as an actor. When he was little, the actor was unrecognizable. In fact, we do would have never recognized.

Its years since Harry Potter or for Twilight, it has changed very much. Moreover, it will soon be in Batman. It will also wait for some time before you discover in his new role.

If some Batman fans didn’t want to, in the main role, they are finally doing the idea. After the vampire, the sorcerer has to look forward to discover super hero !





