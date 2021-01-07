Robert Rodriguez prepares sequel to ‘We Can Be Heroes

The family movie that premiered at Christmas on Netflix and the filmmaker is already thinking about a second part.

Director Robert Rodríguez announced that it is a fact that a sequel to ‘We Can Be Heroes’, the family movie that premiered at Christmas on Netflix, is in the works.

On his Twitter account, the director of Latin origin announced: “Los Heroicos will return for a new assault! I’m already in the full development of the sequel with Netflix.”

According to data from this digital platform, ‘We Can Be Heroes’ has been viewed by more than 44 million accounts.

What Rodríguez did not clarify if he will also be the director of the long-awaited sequel to these child superheroes, this filmmaker goes from one extreme to another because as he can create a totally family film, he can also make a bloody film like ‘Sin City ‘. Given this, Robert commented: “People ask me that a lot, and I think it’s just weird because often people fail to have that duality in their careers.”