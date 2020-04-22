Roberto Carlos: ‘In 10 minutes I broke up with Inter and signed with Real Madrid’

Roberto Carlos, exfutbolista brasileño, told a little known story about his time on the Inter Milan the Real Madridthis during a live broadcast via Instagram in the official account of FIFA.

“In the interim, I got to play of extreme, even for the front. The big problem was that in the first seven games got seven goals. Then I was put up and suffered a lot. I spoke with the president to tell him that I could not play as well because then came the America’s Cup and to go I had to play on the side. That day there was a meeting with Lorenzo Sanz and in 10 minutes I decouple and signed by the Real Madrid“, said the footballer emerged in the Union Sao Joao.

In addition, exfutbolista del merengue talked about the players most complicated to that faced during his professional career.

“(The hardest were) Joaquin, Eto’o and Figo. Figo was very heavy, it is the toughest opponent I faced”, he concluded.

YOU MAY ALSO like: BURGERS AT 3 A. M. AND STRONG, UNVEILED, the SECRET OF THE TRI IN LONDON 2012