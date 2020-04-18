Robin Hood, the remake of a live action Disney + coming soon

To this day, they are no longer even counted live action shot of the famous classic animated production Disney. After the debut of Lilli and the tramp with real dogs on Disney + and the arrival of Cruellathe film dedicated to the villain Cruella Of My (here the first image with Emma Stone), THR confirms that another remake happens, even if it is not really flesh and bone, of which we had already anticipated the project a few years ago.



To (re) write Robin of the Wood will Kari Granlund, already behind the script of Lilli and the vagabond and like the latter, the film will be designed for the streaming platform Disney more. Instead, it will be directed Carlos Lopez Estrada, known for having directed the film a police officer Blindspotting in 2018, when it will be produced Justin Springer (Dumbo, Tron Legacy).



The classic animated 1973 it was a musical comedy with animals as the main characters: Robin Hood was a fox; Little John a bear; Eng Tuck is a badger, prince John a lion, and the sheriff of Nottingham a wolf; and Marian fox. Apparently the live action will be instead of the pillowcases to the original while keeping the footprint music and characters like animals, anthropomorphic in CGI.

What do you think of this new project Disney?

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED