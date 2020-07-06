Robot Chicken on Adult Swim : get ready for episode 200… with David Lynch ! – News From The Series

Seth Green, creator, producer, showrunner and voice of the series “Robot Chicken” for the past 10 years, unveils the new season, to see on Adult Swim in the US+24 each Monday.

AlloCiné : can you Tell us about season 10 of this series. Already 10 seasons !

Seth Green : we try to “reanimate” Robot Chicken, and to make it even more crazy that ever. We have a lot of customers, such as Seth McFarlane, Rachael Leigh Cook, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Mila Kunis, Mark Hamill, Skeet Ulrich, Scarlett Johansson, Christian Slater, Bryan Cranston, Ashton Kutcher and even Macaulay Culkin ! Because it is season 10, we have tried to make it bigger and more explosive. The 200th episode will take you completely by surprise. In particular, because one of our guests is the director David Lynch ! So be prepared for something totally different from what you could see with Robot Chicken. And if not, as you say, 10 seasons already… And I thought that we were going nowhere with this series ! It’s crazy what happens in life when you get to work and let it do the time…

There is an overview of this series, until when do you continue ?

In reality there is not a specific plan and we will continue to while we had fun, and as we pass the order to produce other episodes. What is certain, is that our series has grown with us. In the decade of 2000, there were memories of the pop culture, mine and those of one or two of the other partners. I was totally crazy of the series, such as Monty python’s Flying Circus and Laugh-in. Now, we have writers much younger than us, and we try to listen to the references to “pop” that inspire them : necessarily, we do not have the same sources of inspiration, and it is this that allows the show to remain fresh and in tune with the times. I think that in the future I will be connected to this series as a creator or executive producer, but that this will be a new team of young filmmakers who will be in charge and is going to produce the series from a to Z. Robot Chicken, therefore, take years, with or without me at the controls.

It is this long period of strange pandemic that has an influence on the series, in your writing ?

We always try to avoid talking about what is happening at this time because our series takes time to produce and therefore, when an episode goes to air, he might have passed for a long time. Because of this, one could not necessarily understand what we are referring to. That said, what changes this time is our method of work, since we all work from home. Therefore, it is not always easy to communicate via video conference. In the long term, to the extent that it has a duration of 4 months, we were a little bit familiar with this operation. But I miss being together with my colleagues in the same conference room and discuss orally.

10 years after the launch, how do you explain the success of “Robot Chicken” ?

We only want to entertain to push humor to the maximum, up to the almost politically incorrect. But we do not intend to change the world, or to preach anything specific.

What is surprising -and this is what reassures me – is to see how the mood of our series goes well with all the world, regardless of the country that diffuses it. This shows that, as Humanity, we have more in common than we may believe. It is, without a doubt, this makes the success of Robot Chicken.