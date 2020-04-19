Rock your children by the voices of your favourite stars, mode of employment

During the containment, the kids can fall asleep lulled by the voices of their favorite actors.

In a month of confinement, many parents have made the tour of the children’s books that are in the library. To make travel their little curious with new stories, several artists are mobilizing on the Internet to tell of the adventures and read beautiful texts that allow them to escape, why not, before going to bed.

On Twitter, Fabrice Luchini rocks the ears of its subscribers, in reading the Fables of Jean de La Fontaine. Installed in his chair, the French actor reads several times a week, these classics of French literature. The last in date ? “Fabrice Luchini offers us a new Fable of The Fountain completely up to date : “The council held by the Rats”,” can it be read on the social network.

For its part, Josiane Balasko made her kitchen its new playground to tell, every day at 17: 30, a nice story to its followers of Instagram. Tales and legends, in the unforgettable Madame Musquin of the Father Christmas is a scumbagthere are for all tastes and for all ages. Tales of Africa to the well-known brothers Grimm.

Hollywood and #Savewithstories

Across the Atlantic, the hollywood stars, private film sets, also use their free time to tell stories through the campaign #Savewithstories. The purpose of this last ? Help children who are at risk of running out of food during the confinement that continues to grow. Several celebrities have lent to a game launched by Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner. Among them, Lupita’nyong’o, Jenna Ortega or as yet Margot Robbie, the star of the last Tarantino, Once upon a Time in Hollywood. Its page on Instagram, the latter has, for example, recently posted a video in which she read A Sick Day for Amos McGee (A-A-A-A-Atchoum ! in the French version) of the Philip C. Stead. “Thirty million children depend on school for food. To meet the needs of the children during the school closure, @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new background @Savewithstories to support the food banks, the truck-meals mobile, and nutrition programs community with funds and educational games, books and worksheets to ensure that the brain is as full as the stomach“writes the actress of 29 years, which concludes by calling on its followers to make a donation to the good cause.

Jennie Parisi