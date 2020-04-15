Rocket will be a character capital in The Guardians of the Galaxy 3 (MCU)

A large event was held, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, for the followers of the “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Director James Gunn has hosted his “Quarantine Watch Party” where he was able to answer the questions of his fans.

Leading Figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, James Gunn enchants the audience from 2014 with its super-heroes “the Guardians of the Galaxy”, directly adapted from the comics of the same name. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot, Drax, Ronan had no trouble ravage the global box office. During the session of the interview of the director on the network, it is another character, Rocket, who has attracted the attention on him. Doubled by Bradley Cooperthis raccoon-sniper, cute but deceptive, is surrounded by mysteries. Treaty for the moment, as an important role of the band, but secondary, it is supported by fans who ask for the appearances more frequent. James Gunn has, thus, spilled the beans by revealing that the animal would be capital in the suite of the franchise.

Since the beginning, James Gunn has “planned things” for Rocket

The feature film “The Guardians of the Galaxy 3” is confirmed, and James Gunn to disseminate clues that arouse the curiosity of connoisseurs : “I will just say that Rocket is a big part of what happens in the sequel. And a lot of things (such as a scar that we will see on his back) define what I have planned for Rocket from the beginning.“Until then, the origins of the raccoon were unknown but the new phase should clarify a multitude of points : “A part of the elements of cybernetic apparently painfully placed into his body to give one of my favorite moments in the film. The loneliness and the alienation of Rocket are in the center of the franchise for me.“The film, for which shooting is scheduled for the beginning of 2021, would be out in room 2022.