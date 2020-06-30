Roddy Ricch featured, Assa Traoré rewarded

While the BET Awards were taking place this night in virtual form, Megan Ti Stallion and Roddy Ricch have been widely celebrated. Assa Traoré has received an honorary award for his struggle against racism and police violence.
In the context of public health and social assistance, particularly complicated in the united States, the BET Awards have decided to opt for a ceremony virtual instead of a prospective study of a report. This is how the american media wished to reward the artists, but also athletes, actors, and even activists have marked the year. The big favorite before the show, Roddy Ricch has won the award for Best album of the year for Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, as well as the Best new artist. Megan You Stallion has also hit hard, as she is awarded with the trophy for female Artist of the year, as well as the choice of viewers to your video clip Hot Girl Summer with Nicki Minaj.
But it is not the only artist who has triumphed as Lizzo has won the award for Best male artist R&B and Pop. Finally, very active this year, Chris Brown has offered the awards of Best male artist R&B and Pop, as well as one of the best with the Any Guidance with Drake. The French have not really been successful from the Ninho and S. Pri Noir, nominated in the category international Artist of the year, have had to bow in the face of Burna Boy (which won the trophy for the 2nd year in a row), while Hatik has seen the artist of zimbabwe ShaSha being named Revelation international of the year.
Album of the year :
- Lizzo – Cuz I Love You
- Megan Thee Sire – Fever
- Beyoncé – Back Home: The Live Album
- H. E. R. – I used to Know Her
- DaBaby – Kirk
- Roddy Ricch – Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Winner
Best female artist R&B/Pop :
- Beyoncé
- H. E. R.
- Jhene Aiko
- Kehlani
- Lizzo – Winner
- Summer Walker
Best male artist – R&B/Pop :
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown – Winner
- Jacquees
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
- Usher
Best group :
- Chloe x Halle
- City Girls
- EarthGang
- Griselda
- JACKBOYS
- Migos – Winner
Better collaboration :
- Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance – Winner
- DJ Khaled x Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More
- Future x Drake – Life Is Good
- H. E. A. x YG – Slide
- Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer
- Wale x Jeremih – We Chill
Best male artist – Hip-Hop :
- DaBaby – Winner
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
Best female artist Hip-Hop :
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Lizzo
- Megan You Stallion – Winner
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
Clip of the year :
- Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance
- DaBaby – The balance of payments
- DJ Khaled . Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More – Winner
- Doja Cat Say So
- Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
Clip director of the year :
- Benny Boom
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Meyers
- The Director Of X
- Eif Rivera
- Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor – Winner
Best new artist :
- DaniLeigh
- Lil Nas X
- Pop Smoke
- Roddy Ricch – Winner
- Summer Walker
- YBN Cordae
Best movie :
- Bad Boys for Life
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Harriet
- Back home: A Film by Beyoncé
- Only The Mercy
- Queen & Slim – Winner
Best actress :
- Angela Bassett
- Cynthia Erivo
- Issa Rae – Winner
- Regina King
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Zendaya
Best actor :
- Billy Porter
- Eddie Murphy
- Forest Whitaker
- Jamie Foxx
- Michael B. Jordan – Winner
- Omari Hardwick
Athlete of the year :
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kawhi Leonard
- LeBron James – Winner
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Patrick Mahomes II
- Stephen Curry
Choice of fans :
- Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance
- DaBaby – The balance of payments
- Future x Drake – Life Is Good
- Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj – Hot Girl Summer – Winner
- Roddy Ricch – The Box
- The Weeknd – Cruel
Assa Traoré honored
As had been announced last week, the BET Awards were well rewarded – remote – Assa Traoré, for their commitment against racism and police violence, which, of course, echoes of the news across the Atlantic. Submitted by Fenty, the brand of Rihanna, the activist, the output of the shadow after the death of his brother, Adama, is beautiful and very well become one of the outstanding figures in the struggle against discrimination all over the world.
Congratulations to Assa Traoré, the recipient of the 2020 Global BETTING Good prize. Thank you for doing the work #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/0LhRCaE0t9
— MTV Base West (@MTVBaseWest) June 29, 2020