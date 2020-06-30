Roddy Ricch featured, Assa Traoré rewarded

While the BET Awards were taking place this night in virtual form, Megan Ti Stallion and Roddy Ricch have been widely celebrated. Assa Traoré has received an honorary award for his struggle against racism and police violence.

In the context of public health and social assistance, particularly complicated in the united States, the BET Awards have decided to opt for a ceremony virtual instead of a prospective study of a report. This is how the american media wished to reward the artists, but also athletes, actors, and even activists have marked the year. The big favorite before the show, Roddy Ricch has won the award for Best album of the year for Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, as well as the Best new artist. Megan You Stallion has also hit hard, as she is awarded with the trophy for female Artist of the year, as well as the choice of viewers to your video clip Hot Girl Summer with Nicki Minaj.

But it is not the only artist who has triumphed as Lizzo has won the award for Best male artist R&B and Pop. Finally, very active this year, Chris Brown has offered the awards of Best male artist R&B and Pop, as well as one of the best with the Any Guidance with Drake. The French have not really been successful from the Ninho and S. Pri Noir, nominated in the category international Artist of the year, have had to bow in the face of Burna Boy (which won the trophy for the 2nd year in a row), while Hatik has seen the artist of zimbabwe ShaSha being named Revelation international of the year.

Album of the year :

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Megan Thee Sire – Fever

Beyoncé – Back Home: The Live Album

H. E. R. – I used to Know Her

DaBaby – Kirk

Roddy Ricch – Please, Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Winner

Best female artist R&B/Pop :

Beyoncé

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo – Winner

Summer Walker

Best male artist – R&B/Pop :

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown – Winner

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best group :

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos – Winner

Better collaboration :

Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance – Winner

DJ Khaled x Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More

Future x Drake – Life Is Good

H. E. A. x YG – Slide

Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer

Wale x Jeremih – We Chill

Best male artist – Hip-Hop :

DaBaby – Winner

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

Best female artist Hip-Hop :

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan You Stallion – Winner

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Clip of the year :

Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance

DaBaby – The balance of payments

DJ Khaled . Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – More – Winner

Doja Cat Say So

Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – Hot Girl Summer

Roddy Ricch – The Box

Clip director of the year :

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

The Director Of X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor – Winner

Best new artist :

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch – Winner

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Best movie :

Bad Boys for Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Back home: A Film by Beyoncé

Only The Mercy

Queen & Slim – Winner

Best actress :

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae – Winner

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

Best actor :

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan – Winner

Omari Hardwick

Athlete of the year :

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James – Winner

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

Choice of fans :

Chris Brown x Drake – Any Guidance

DaBaby – The balance of payments

Future x Drake – Life Is Good

Megan Thee Sire x Nicki Minaj – Hot Girl Summer – Winner

Roddy Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Cruel

Assa Traoré honored

As had been announced last week, the BET Awards were well rewarded – remote – Assa Traoré, for their commitment against racism and police violence, which, of course, echoes of the news across the Atlantic. Submitted by Fenty, the brand of Rihanna, the activist, the output of the shadow after the death of his brother, Adama, is beautiful and very well become one of the outstanding figures in the struggle against discrimination all over the world.