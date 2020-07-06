Roddy Ricch reacts to the leak of Drake Collab

It’s starting to feel like in 2008 in the camp of OVO, as Drake has again been the target of leaks about the music.

This weekend, a couple of unreleased songs from Drizzy hit the Internet, including their collaboration with Roddy Ricch entitled ” In The Court “. After the song has begun to turn, Roddy jumped on Instagram, where he has continued teasing the track for his followers.

“Uncle, the niggaz flee from the music and shit like that,” said Roddy, in its session in IG Living. “This crazy shit. ”

This collaboration special is that it has been hidden for some time. Boi-1da had previously played the song during his battle with Instagram Live with Hit-Boy, which has raised the anticipation of the song.

With ” In The Cut “, the song revealed “Greece” has also attracted the attention of this weekend, the fans are going to social networks to talk about the piece.

Speaking of Drake, the rapper has apparently suggested that his sixth studio album to come, it is finished in 80%.