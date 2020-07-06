Roddy Ricch reacts to the Leak of his collab with Drake

Roddy Ricch seems to ignore the recent loss of his collab with Drake.

The collaboration between Drake and Roddy Ricch is more expected than ever, especially after the recent success of rapper from Compton in the Billboard charts this year. Maybe it was planned in the project to come to Drake or unpublished “Please, excuse me for Being Antisocial”, which was clearly missing in the first album of Roddy. It has been almost a year that Roddy has been confirmed that these songs were laid down, and, apparently, his fans have lost patience.

There has been another breach in the vault of the Drake this weekend. Several songs that have been teasé in the past have finally been put on line on the Internet, without being official. “Greece,” which Drake recently suggested that it would be released soon, and “Lie To Me” have made their appearance in the Internet, ” Lie To Me “, with the collaboration secret of Drake and Roddy Ricch. The production sounds to Feed The Streets II, although there is no confirmation of the date of recording of the songs.

Although Drake has provided no news of the official release of these songs, Roddy Ricch has done a live where he addressed the recent leak. “Maan, n***as leakin’ music and shit like that. That shit crazy, ” he said during his very short life while the song plays in the background.

Of course, we are not allowed to share these leaks due to copyright problems, but a quick search on Twitter will lead you in the right direction.