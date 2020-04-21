Rodolfo Pizarro fulfills the dream of representing Mexico… at least in FIFA

United STATES — history Rodolfo Pizarro are two entries in the Gold Cup, in addition to a call-up to the 2016 Olympic Games, will now also be able to boast that represented Mexico in a Virtual World, which is organised by FIFA, and that will be played in the simulator that has the same name of soccer’s governing body. The tournament will be called eNations StayAndPlay Cup.

In the championship will participate 43 selections from the federations affiliated to FIFA, and Mexico will play the first round against Canada, the united States and Puerto Rico. Pizarro, now a player of Inter of Miami, will play alongside Luis Villanueva, an expert in eSports.

The two best teams in the group advance to the Semi-finals to compete against the first two places of the sector, where is located Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Peru.