Rodolfo Pizarro is left with the desire to play with el Tri in FIFA2O

The mexican striker, Rodolfo Pizarro, was left with the urge to represent Mexico next to the gamer, Luis Villanuevain the eNatiosn StayAndPlay Cuptournament organized by FIFA in which he would have with 43 participants from different nationalities.

“The Mexican Federation Informs, that it has been notified by FIFA about the cancellation of the eNations StayAndPlay Cup and the modification of the activation of your initial plan due to the new learning and technical limitations during these times” we informed through a press release.

Pizarro face players The United States, Canada and Puerto Rico in the first phase of the championship and to qualify you had measured those classified in Group B of the West Zone that was formed by Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

The tournament was to begin this Tuesday of April and the end of the next 35 a month, the player of Inter Miami on the first date is going to be facing a gamer-canadian, in the second one of United States and finally to the puerto rican.