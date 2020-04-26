Rodolfo Pizarro never played with America, and Tigers; dreams of Chivas

In another team, in another League, but the love of Rodolfo Pizarro to Chivas it is not easy to hide, it does note in each intervention and for that reason assured that never play in America and that it looks back to the Herd Sacred.

The player of the Inter Miami MLS assured that never wear the shirt of the Eagles, as well as the Atlas and Tigres, bitter rivals of their former teams Chivas and Striped.

“Not in America, or Atlas, or Tigers. In those not,” he said in an interview with the Leaders of the Flock.

What is clear is that it is seen again in the Guadalajara and picking up more titles.

“Yes, I see there (returning), being champion again”said prior to pointing out: “The fans of Chivas is unique, is one of the few hobbies that is always there despite everything, is in the good and in the bad times and yes, I am sure that I will return some day.”

Pizarro came to Chivas in December 2016 and got up to 3 degrees: the Copa MX and the League in 2017, as well as the Champions League of Concacaf in 2018 and the months was sold to the Striped although he did not agree.

“Yes, in reality I only lasted a year and a half in Chivaswas very light that lasted and passed so many things that it would seem that I spent a lot of time there, I marked that year and a half and obviously I’m never going to forget,” he added.

“It was a love fleeting, it was like that summer love, high school that lasts a little bit, but it is very real.

Jose Luis Higuera you need marketing

Rodolfo Pizarro he also spoke of the rubbing which has had on social networks with the exidrectivo of Chivas, Jose Luis Higuera, who he said needs to be seen.

“In the end we all need some marketing to keep talking about us, it is part of the show,” he said.

Fig tree is pointed out as one of the culprits of the output of Pizarro in 2018.

“Before I tell all I was told that it was not in plansthat were not with me in the season, and we already did not have me on the team. Out of nothing I was told I was going to go and you’re not going to be in a place where you do not want to, and yes, it is difficult,” he acknowledged.