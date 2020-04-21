Rodrigue Hugues Tita Andela sign Ncaa

The former member of the Academy Kossengwe and Mvp 2017, 2m04 cm will evolve now with Oregon State University, the championship of american university basketball.

Another challenge has just opened in front of Rodrigue Hugues Tita Andela, who has just dropped his suitcases in the Ncaa, the championship of american university basketball.

The Ncaa Championship basketball between the teams of the universities of the United States, divided into three divisions, I, ii and III.

It is with Oregon State University, that the former member of the Academy Kossengwe will evolve from now on american soil. 2m04 cm wide, it struck him in the eye of the leaders of this institution who did not hesitate to buy his services. This university has seen big stars such as Gary Payton.

A passageway, which opens the doors to a possible draft for the Nba. Although the factor of size is very important, this boy also has a potential on the pian technical, hyper fast, but especially near physically. Some observers of the orange ball think that if it takes two or three centimeters, it will be the standard of the Nba. He will have to work even more, to develop his qualities with an extreme requirement

It will be a question for the young Roderigo, to take up the challenge as were his elders Joel Embiid and Pascal Siakam, today the tenors of the Nba. On the national level, it will have marked the regional championship of the basketball league of the centre. It is as well that at the end of the season 2017, he was appointed Mayor valaible player (Mvp), who played at position 5. This new adventure that awaits him comes as no surprise to some educators, who think that the Nba is within his reach. “This little one is very strong and hyper fast. I promise you, the Nba is a range of hands for him.”

Kossengwe is a real mould, in the light of the elements that made their first in this team. Are passed to Kossengwe, a roster of professional players with international cameroonian Arnaud Adala Moto, Franck Tchoubaye, the Nba star Joel Embiid, the central african republic Glenn Feidanga and Chad Michael Koibe and many others. That is to say, that this is a centre that operates in regional league of basketball for the centre is a real reference.

The Ncaa championship, is one of the championships the most popular in the United States, even if his aura is slightly tarnished in recent years. This is due to the fact that the best players do go over the 4-year regular in the championship, corresponding to the duration of their university course, but prefer to join the NBA after 1 (Carmelo Anthony), 2 or 3 years, or even to go directly from high school (LeBron James) in the NBA.

With his 4 years of NCAA, Tim Duncan was the exception. This may in part be explained by the fact that the players have no right to remuneration, which is not the case of coaches richly paid and are also authentic stars. We can quote John Wooden, Bobby Knight, Dean Smith, Rick Pitino, Mike Krzyzewski.