Roger Federer responds to the fan who has taken up his challenge by wearing a t-shirt Nadal

Roger Federer may be in confinement and he is recovering from a knee operation, but the 20-time champion of Grand Slam certainly has not lost his sense of humor. It was obvious when a fan responded to his latest challenge-fly.

The swiss legend 38-year-old has launched a new challenge to fly to his fans confined to the house during the outbreak of coronavirus. In the video, Federer is seen standing a few centimetres from a wall and striking a volley of shot right quick.

He has tagged several athletes and superstars such as Virat Kohli, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady, Bill Gates and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, requesting them to meet the same challenge.

While Nadal has not yet responded to the challenge, a fan of tennis responded by reading a book held by a hand with a racket in the other, in order to make the challenge a little more difficult.

However, what piqued the interest of Federer, is the fact that the fan was wearing a t-shirt of Nadal. The response of Federer at the fan, who said that having a good book was always important, was short but funny – “Yes, that’s true, but… this t-shirt ???” The star of switzerland has responded to several fans who have posted their versions of his challenge on the social networks.

Federer had previously released a video of himself hitting against a wall in the snow – while encouraging people to stay home. During this time, the swiss legend has not yet responded to the 100volleychallenge Andy Murray – claiming that his wife Mirka Federer was shy at the idea of appearing on the social networks.