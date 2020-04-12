Roger Martinez changes his stance regarding his future

It is no secret, that the colombia striker of the Eagle of America, Roger Martinez, was a stone in the shoe for the policy of american during the beginning of the year. This player was separated from the template azulcrema, because I wanted to go yes or yes, to play on the Old Continent.

One of the teams interested in his services, it was the whole Italian Genoa, which in the end did not offer enough money for the colombian. However Roger was left with the thorn of to try their luck in the Football of Italy.

More ironically, today things are completely different, since the subject of the Pandemic of Coronavirus, has made the colombian to change your mind completely. Today Roger, not seen outside of America and much less in Italy, in addition to who does not want to even accept an offer from Major League Soccer in the united States.