Rogue hair : the hair colour trend to brighten the complexion

Inspired by the 90’s, this new trend capillary more and more followers. And if you are trying (or not) ?

Illumine his face with locks of hair

Want a hair to the forefront of the trend ? The mode is the wicks ! And if it was already cracked for hair vintage that left 2 strands waving on the front of the face, this time he is coloring issue with the rogue hair ! The principle of this tend capillary is to frame the face with large wicks a color different from that of the rest of the hair. Often represented by 2 blonde locks framing the face, while the rest of the hair is chestnut or brown, the trend adapts to all tastes and desires. Thus, one does not hesitate to dye these 2 bits with more bold colors such as pastel pink, turquoise, fiery red … The best option to adopt this trend ? The blond, perfect for the arrival of beautiful days ! And if we want originality, we opted for a pastel pink, which softens the lines and see a red light which will bring out the freckles.

Rogue Hair, the return of a trend coloring popular

Must be the trend “Rogue hair” one of the heroines of the X-men, Rogue ( in VF the character was renamed ‘Malicia’), with a characteristic capillary original. In fact if his hair is mostly brown, locks of hair, white at the front, framing her face. This hair fashion is also assimilated to the trend chunky highlights (which can be translated by “thick wicks” in French), in reference to the years 90, during which there is a coloring happy portions of thick hair blonde. A hairstyle of comics ? Not only to believe the many celebrities who have succumbed to, of the mannequin Cindy Crawfordthe political activist Gloria Steinem and the singer of Gni Mary J. Blige ! Today celebrities such as Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez or Kylie Jenner have already died and are showing the way. And that hair smooth or curly, the rendering is canon ! Then, we set ?

Find in our slideshow of the most beautiful examples of Rogue Hair find on Pinterest !