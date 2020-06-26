Roland Emmerich is preparing a new disaster movie

Loving movies science-fictions, the director Roland Emmerich is soon to propose a movie on the disaster scenario, with Patrick Wilsis.
Hasnear “Independence day“, the German filmmaker is back with a new project movie. Called “Moonfall“the story seems to be a cross between “Encounter of the third kind” and “2012”. By the time we know that thea moon passes byenter in collision with the earth after having been ejected from its orbit. A motley group of astronauts attempt d’to avoid this tastingstanza.
Emmerich has already gathered the cast, there will be Patrick Wilson (Aquaman 2, Conjuring 3)Josh Gad (Beauty and the beast) and Halle Berry (X-men days future past).
“Moonfall“ is scheduled for 2021, waiting for you to discover that we propose to relive a scenario as a disaster of Roland Emmerich with the movie “2012” diffusion in The Two.
Due to a bombardment of neutrinos due to a solar flare, the Earth’s core begins heating up at a rate unknown until then, resulting in the end of the movements of the crust of the earth prior to December 2012, as had been expected. It follows a scenario of end of the world, plunging humanity into chaos. The film follows a group of characters who escape narrow margin of countless disasters. At the same time, scientists and world leaders are trying to save as many lives as possible before the arrival of the catastrophe.
