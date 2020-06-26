Roland Emmerich is preparing a new disaster movie

Due to a bombardment of neutrinos due to a solar flare, the Earth’s core begins heating up at a rate unknown until then, resulting in the end of the movements of the crust of the earth prior to December 2012, as had been expected. It follows a scenario of end of the world, plunging humanity into chaos. The film follows a group of characters who escape narrow margin of countless disasters. At the same time, scientists and world leaders are trying to save as many lives as possible before the arrival of the catastrophe.