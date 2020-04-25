Roman reveals standoff with The Volpe

GUADALAJARA — The technical director of argentine Ruben Omar Romano revealed the rift in the friendship that exists between him and his mentor Ricardo La Volpewith whom the friendship is undermined by a misunderstanding that arose between the parties.

Roman revealed that these differences arose at the time The Volpe he was in charge of the Eagles of America, therefore the same Roman also aspired to the position and felt that the ‘Moustache’ intervened to stay with the charge.

“It was at the time that he (La Volpe) are taking America, and I was about to take it. These are things that happen, in the end, one knows if it is real or not it was real and there was a little distancing”, told Roman this Friday ESPN Radio Formula.

Roman points out that he respects the codes of friendship between the technical directors, but even though you may feel that the “Crazy” stepped in, in the background is never clarified this situation.

“I have understood that when a friend is in communication with or arranging a possible arrival to a club, another friend goal or applying… I don’t know how it was in the case, never clear it up. Some time ago we went back to sit down, we went back to take a coffee but never clear it up,” said Roman.

“Is what I felt and what I was told, but as never lightened not I can assure you, has no case,” said Reuben. Beyond that distance, Roman he emphasized what that meant The Volpe in his career, and also as technical director, which was his assistant until he decided to take his own way to take charge of Celaya as a technician.

In the discretion of Reuben, The Volpe could have come to lead in european football, but there were issues in his way of being that prevented her from reaching this achievement.