Romance between Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde creates controversy

Styles fans feel uncomfortable by the age difference and ask him to end the romance.

Harry Styles, who enjoys the company of his new girlfriend Olivia Wilde, has reportedly made his fans uncomfortable due to the age difference between them.

The ten-year age difference, between the actress and the musician, has sparked a lot of debate on social media as some of her devoted fans apparently don’t want her to go ahead with the 36-year-old beauty.

The 26-year-old soloist met actress and director Olivia Wilde on the set of the upcoming movie “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The former One Direction star has been making headlines ever since he appeared with the charming actress during a romantic outing.

Olivia has been married once to an Italian prince, for eight years, and was also engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has two children, Otis, six, and Daisy, four.

On the other hand, Harry previously had a crush on pop star Taylor Swift and the late TV host Caroline Flack.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made their public debut as a couple at the musician’s agent’s wedding last weekend.