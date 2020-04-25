Romano explained that there is an estrangement with his mentor Ricardo La Volpe

Ruben Omar Romano, technical, argentine, explained the reasons that led to the estrangement with his mentor, Ricardo Antonio La Volpe.

In an interview with ESPN Radio Formulathe strategist explained that it all began when the Moustache you won the jump’ and it fell of the candidates to take the reins of the box azulcrema.

“It was in the times in which he (The Volpetakes America, and I was about to take it. These are things that happen, in the end, one knows if it is real or not it was real and there was a little distancing.

“I have understood that when a friend is in communication with or arranging a possible arrival to a club, another friend goal or applying… I don’t know how it was in the case, never clear it up. Some time ago we went back to sit down, we went back to take a coffee but never clarified”, he explained.

