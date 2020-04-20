Romy Madley Croft (The XX) hand solo

The concert virtual event, hosted by Lady Gaga and Global Citizen has not only raised a huge sum of pledges, but has also brought together a panel of impressive artists. Here is the replay “Best of” of the writing

The benefit concert One World: Together at Homeorganized by the pop star Lady Gaga in association with Global Citizen and theWHOhad the expected success. Released yesterday evening, including on france.tv and on the social networks (Twitch, Facebook live, and other…), the event of more than 8: 00 a.m. (!) has put together a set of groups, artists and personalities of the showbusiness.

In the end, the “concert” was harvested 127.9 million dollars in pledges, confirmed by the organisers on the social networks. “All the inhabitants of the world : Stay strong, stay safe, we will soon be together “ has tweeted the official account of One World. “We can do something to bring joy and a respite to the four corners of the planet” said the curator of the event Lady Gaga. “The music gives us the opportunity to give us pause and think to unite us into one humanity “added in turn the CEO of Global Citizen Hugh Evans.

The eight hours of the event were interspersed with interviews and live sessions, live from the homes of each and every one. A program that has sparked all walks of life : the more big names in rock (the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, the front man of Green Day Billie Joe Armstrong, Eddie Vedder) to pop (Elton John, Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Lady Gaga, of course, but also Christine and the Queens, Taylor Swift), to soul/r&b (Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Usher, Lizzo…). If you missed the event or if you want to dive back into them (even if some people already had to spend the night there), the writing of Rolling Stone offers you its Best of.

A effort of its time

If one remembers the great masses of the years 80, with the Live Aidthe concerts for Mandela, or the tours for Amnesty International, or closer to us, with the Live 8 or the 12-12-12, the success of such a technical tour de force, with a plateau also noted, is an achievement.

The degree of preparation of the artists who have done everything to not leave any part to chance, and the articulation of the performance redefine now what a show overall. If there are twenty or thirty years, they managed to capture the attention of tens of millions of viewers with the great charity concerts, now, social networks have taken over.

Of course, One World will never be worth the “live experience” of a concert, and the collective emotion felt in these moments of jubilation. Remember this rant collective Queen in Live Aid or Floyd at Live 8… But it’s still a good effort. The only question remains, for those who lived through the 80’s : that could well be yesterday evening Sting, Bono and Peter Gabriel, the big three regulars at the Wembley 80’s ?

The Rolling Stones – ” You Can’t Always Get What You Want “

Each home, the four members of the Stones were found by a screen to interpret one of their most famous songs from their catalogue – and their more unifying, let’s be honest. Special Mention to the hero Charlie Watts, who plays the air drum : but he little afford ! Ronnie Wood, great shape, believes he is in a stage (and we believe almost, so are we !)

Paul McCartney – ” Lady Madonna “

“I am very honored to be a part of this program this evening, which celebrates the real heroes : our health care workerssaid McCartney. My mother Mary was a nurse and midwife during the second world war, so I’ve spent a lot of time with doctors, nurses and all medical personnel who keep us healthy. We love you, thank you. “

Elton John – ” I’m Still Standing “

“It is for you, who are there to watch over us (…) thank you for your humanity “ said Elton before playing the first chords of the title worship.

Stevie Wonder – “Lean On Me” and ” Love’s In Need of Love Today “

“We must help each other (…) my friend Bill Withers knew it and he had written the song perfect for this “ said Stevie, sitting at his piano.

John Legend and Sam Smith – ” Stand By Me “

Sitting at his piano not far from his many Grammy Awards, John Legend launched the festivities, before being joined by the prince (pop and soul) Sam Smith.

Billie Joe Armstrong – “Wake Me Up When September Ends”

The frontman of Green Day, has revived one of the most beautiful titles of its group, to the acoustic guitar.

Eddie Vedder – ” River Cross “

The singer, lit by candles, has interpreted one of the songs from the latest album of Pearl Jam, Gigaton.

Lady Gaga – ” Smile “

“I am honoured to participate in this event to fight against the COVID-19 (…) said infront of the camera Lady Gaga. I would like a lot to all of our doctors and health professionals who risk their lives for us, I think of them every day. How does one not also think of you, who stay at home. We are all asked when this will all end. What I want to do tonight is give you envy, just a moment of… “And then she sings the first notes of the song” Smile “, one of the themes of the film Modern Times Charlie Chaplin.

Lizzo – “A Change Is Gonna Come”

Finally, how could we not mention the performance of Lizzo, who performs the classic 1963 signed Sam Cooke.

For the more courageous, One World: Together at Home is also reviews it in its entirety right here :