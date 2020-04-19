Ronaldinho is unique: the brutal order that you made it to the hotel where this prisoner

After being released from prison, Ronaldinho continues to their condition in the Hotel Palmaroga of Asuncin (Paraguay), together with his brother Roberto. The astro brasileo you are staying in the presidential suite of the hotel and in this case Emilio Yegros, manager of the hotel confes the order of Dinho.

“Ronaldinho has not lost the humor and alternates his conversations with jokes. It seems good people. Do not lose the smile, his brother either. His countenance changed from the first day, when he came tense and visibly stressed out”, continue to Return, in dialogue with the environment mexican Excelsior.

However the most prominent is another aspect. Emilio Yegros desvel the curious request that Ronaldinho made it to hotel staff nothing ms arrive: a pri of football to be able to give hints and not extraar football.

What is certain is that Ronaldinho does not forget the football, or in their worst moments. Despite the sadness, the crack that brill in the Barcelona has the object ms precious: a pri of football.