Ronaldo confessed to their good parties, injuries, and when trained in diaper

Ronaldo Nazario it is a historical name in the world, remembered for his great goals in the field of play and also for its festivals, which he has been qualified so good that some people remember them more than the annotations that he made in his career.

“My holidays were very good; some remember more of them than of my goals. The people you imagine, is well in the imagination. But have no idea how good they were,” he said in statements published by Mark.

The exdelantero brazilian recalled an anecdote he had with Florentino Perez, president of the Real Madrid, who asked that better stay home and gave him the example of Luis Figobesides that Arrigo Sacchi, then sports director of the team, fined.

“Florentine I threw many fights. The best anecdote was a day they called me and said to me: ‘why don’t you stay home? Look at Figo…’ I said, ‘President, if you had the woman who has Figo would”, he added.

Injuries, a pain for Ronaldo

The former player of Real Madrid is remembered for his injury, one in 2000 with the Inter Milan when you are injured for the second time right knee during the End of the Italy Cup against Lazio, which many say they will never again be the same. Yes, it was the beginning of the friendship he had with Zinedine Zidaneit was to visit him at the hospital that I was in France.

“I suffered two injuries serious that I took three years of careerthat left me with scars… and made me anticipate the end of my career. He was a true calvary. A tough time. My family, the physio and the doctors encouraged me to persevere, and it was worth it. In addition, I was father for the first time in those days and this was for me a stimulus very important,” he said.

When Ronaldo trained with diaper rash, and seizures in France 98

The Phenomenon recalled when he had to train with a nappy then you get with overweight to the announcement of the Copa America of 1999, as the coach of that time, Wanderlei Luxembourg, gave a drug to a lower weight, causing comings constants to the bathroom.

“In 1999, in the America’s Cupcame on vacation, was over weight, and Luxembourg gave me Xenical, a medication for weight loss. Every 10 minutes I was in the bathroom, how was I going to go to training? He trained with a diaper, something like, a protection. I was making a sacrifice to like the boss”

A year before, in the Final of France 98, it seemed the ideal time to shine against the host nation, however, was plagued by physical problems and a seizure that was before the match. He had a certain fear which led up to the End of Korea-Japan 2002.

“I decided to rest a little after lunch and the last thing I remember is that I was going to bed. I went to bed, after I had a seizure and when I woke up, I was surrounded by other players and by the doctor Lidio Toledo.

“Medical tests showed no nothing abnormal. We went to the stadium, I approached Zagallo and I said ‘I’m fine, I have nothing, I want to play’. He had No choice but to ok my decision” she recalled.