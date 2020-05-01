Ronaldo, Justin Bieber and Gal Gadot have they sent water bombers to put out the fires in the Amazon ? (Spoiler, no)

International

RUMOURS OF STARS – On the social networks, many users applaud Cristiano Ronaldo, Justin Bieber or Gal Gadot for their mobilization against the fires which ravaged the amazon forest. Each time the same scenario : a celebrity would have sent three aircraft to help fight the fires. Unfounded rumors.

Many celebrities are mobilized, in these last days, to warn about the disastrous consequences of the fires in the Amazon. The top model and actress Cara Delevingne has, for example, asked his followers to be aware of this dramatic ecological information and share that information.

It was followed, in the United States, by Kim Kardashian and her half-sister Kendall Jenner, and, in France, Sonia Rolland or Wendie Renard, each participant to the virality of the hashtag #PrayForAmazonia (let us Pray for the Amazon, ed.)

The star of the round ball, Cristiano Ronaldo, has also moved the situation, pointing out that the amazon rainforest produces more than 20% of the oxygen of the world.” “It is our responsibility to help save our planet,” he says

Beyond these messages of solidarity, the social networks have spread the idea that the attacker Juventus has not stopped there and has joined the gesture to the word. Ronaldo would be passed to the action. “Cristiano Ronaldo would have hired three (3) aircraft that can carry up to 80.000 litres of water to contain the fire to the amazon forest !!!”, applauds on Facebook page Real Madrid – France. Information widely reported by fans of Ronaldo. “Just out of respect for this incredible man”, responded the moderator of the page Star of the football, devoted to news on the round ball. Related Post: "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" on OCS : a film to see or not ?

Surprisingly, other celebrities would have had exactly the same idea. The singer Justin Bieber have also sent three aircraft that contain up to 80.000 litres of water “to help the Amazon” (see tweet below). “I am very proud of him,” says one of his fans. And this is not all : the actress Gal Gadot would have also financed the dispatch of three water bombers.

Beautiful initiatives, however, have not seen a single one of these three celebrities speak about them. Each time, the information is relayed by fans – which is not a source of information, very objective – or by the media, not journalism. Page Facebook Real Madrid – France, for example, is an unofficial page run by supporters and not a media outlet identified. Neither Real Madrid, nor Juventus, which is manned today Cristiano Ronaldo, have relayed this information. HoaxEye also points out that the account “BBC News (World)”, which has disseminated the information about Gal Gadot is not the certified account of the famous media information british.

Beyond the sources misleading, Brazil, which tries to minimize the size of the fires, has not committed to the moment that two military aircraft. Two C-130 Hercules have started to drop this Sunday, tens of thousands of litres of water above the tropical forest. Aircraft tank, from Chile and Ecuador are expected to join, has been certified by the minister of Defence of brazil. No government’s announcement was therefore referred to gear funded by a celebrity american or european. Conversely, Jair Bolsonaro has refused the assistance of the G7 – which includes the United States and France – which offered to release emergency $ 20 million to send bomber aircraft, additional water. “We thank (the G7 for its offer of assistance, ed), but these means may be more relevant for the reforestation of Europe,” replied Onyx Lorenzoni, head of cabinet of the president of brazil. Related Post: Selena Gomez seems to take over Justin Bieber and The Weekend transforming the former toads

This does not mean that no star is not passed to the action. Leonardo DiCaprio, through his NGO Earth Alliance, announced including the creation of a fund for the protection of the amazon rainforest, funded to the tune of $ 5 million (4.5 million euros).

