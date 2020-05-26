Rosalía announcement “TKN”, his new feat with Travis Scott

After the remix of the Highest In The Room, Rosalía and Travis Scott will gather their forces on TKN.

Late last year, Travis Scott and Rosalía joined on the remix of Highest In The Room at the side of Lil Baby. A title riding on the success of the original version and with currently already more than 26 million views on Youtube. And after the success of the first piece, it would seem that the two artists is near to replace the cover.

Teasé there are many week, the new collaboration between the two artists is now a name. “TKN arriveee “has written the Spanish singer on his social networks. A publication accompanied of the cover of the song where we see Rosalía and Travis shoulder-to-shoulder, eyes closed. An image recalling the cover promotional remix of HITR published last December.

In the past, Rosalía had already téasé some of its subscribers from extracts of TKN in a story Instagram. An extract which had enabled us to discover Scott sing in the iberian language for the first time. Not dated, however, it would not be surprising to see TKN to appear on the platforms of streaming as early as this Friday, all in order to be able to surf at the maximum on the buzz of the announcement of the song. It was already the case for the pieces “Juro that“, “A pale “and “Yo x ti, tu x mi“, all released a few days after the announcement on Instagram.

And you ? do you expect the new collaboration of Rosalía and Travis Scott ?

