Rosalía combines with Travis Scott for her new title “TKN”

Music
29/05/20 11: 45 am
It is the third single released this year by the Spanish singer.
This is what is called the featuring. For the third single of 2020, Rosalía sharing a song with the american rapper Travis Scott. On TKNtheir songs alternate, one passes from Spanish to american English, with the final one Travis is trying to the language of Cervantes.
>> Read also : Who is Rosalía, the Barcelona that puts the flamenco flavour of the day ?
A reciprocal collaboration
Recently, Rosalía appeared in a remix of HIGHEST IN THE ROOM. “Travis is an artist that I admire a lot since the beginning of his career. I couldn’t imagine a better artist to collaborate on this song” says the singer in a press release. “After several months to stay inside (…) I hope that TKN you give energy to, you will make dance, will give you strength if you are going through a difficult period”. Before signing elegantly: “All my love”.
>> Also read : Rosalía unveils a new single, “Dolerme”
Next Public : On Instagram, Rosalia tease a new collaboration with Travis Scott
;
Next Premium : 8 albums rap US that you may have missed this summer