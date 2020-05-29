Rosalía combines with Travis Scott for her new title “TKN”

It is the third single released this year by the Spanish singer.

This is what is called the featuring. For the third single of 2020, Rosalía sharing a song with the american rapper Travis Scott. On TKNtheir songs alternate, one passes from Spanish to american English, with the final one Travis is trying to the language of Cervantes.

>> Read also : Who is Rosalía, the Barcelona that puts the flamenco flavour of the day ?

A reciprocal collaboration

Recently, Rosalía appeared in a remix of HIGHEST IN THE ROOM. “Travis is an artist that I admire a lot since the beginning of his career. I couldn’t imagine a better artist to collaborate on this song” says the singer in a press release. “After several months to stay inside (…) I hope that TKN you give energy to, you will make dance, will give you strength if you are going through a difficult period”. Before signing elegantly: “All my love”.