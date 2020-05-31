Rosalia loose TKN her with featuring Travis Scott, Chromatica Lady Gaga is out, Jul unveils her cover of Crazy Night… The little music of the week

Like every Sunday, it is time to make a point about the music news that it was unwise to miss this week. Let’s start by Moha The Dogfish Shark who resumed his freestyles Sunday ! Last week he unveiled the clip Paris and speaking of that, there has been a lot this week. In fact, PLK and Leto have unveiled the video for their featuring the Train of life, Ninho one of Letter to a womanJuL of Madness and finally Bolémvn and Maes of 10k. We continue with the French rap side but what’s new this time with Timal, which released 5 previously unreleased tracks available on his album “Caliente”. Hatik, has unveiled a new song Ali. And finally, Hamza released his EP 140BPM as well as 3 clips !

We connect with the news international this time and they start by “Chromatica” that is finally available ! Originally scheduled for April 10, Lady Gaga had decided to postpone its output in response to the global pandemic. This is a nice reward after months of anticipation and containment. It is a project completely successful and we advise you to go listen to it just as the last title of Rosalia :TKN. The singer has unveiled the song and the clip at the same time and it is not a question of any title because it is a featuring with Travis Scott ! In melty one is persuaded that one will find “Chromatica” and TKN the next ranking Billboard to the sides of Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé, Drake, Future, and company !