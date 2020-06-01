ROSALÍA on TKN ft. Travis Scott: “The song of the idea for the family or clan that surrounds an artist” | Videos | .

Rosalia has just released his latest song: TKN, (pronounced Teken), with the american rapper Travis Scott and with a video flawless again performed by the producer, catalan Canada.

The artist has explained in this video interview from the studio, what was the origin of this topic, how Travis Scott-t-he joined the collaboration, how did the creative process of the video or what new projects works-t-it.

Rosalía, in a promotional photo of 2020. / With the kind permission of Sony Music.

TKN: Los Angeles Connection, and Travis Scott

Rosalia She tells how she remembers the first contact of Travis with the song. “I remember that I was in Los Angeles, in the hills, I rented a house and installed a studio. This is where I began TKN because I opened a pace for Dj Nelson, I love his music. ”

“I remember that I started to write the song. In the afternoon, Travis came to the studio. We spent a very good time, he taught me songs, I taught him songs, and I remember that I taught him the TKN and he loved, he said he wanted to ride on that one, ” says the artist in this interview.

The origin of TKN, an image very specific

Although there is much speculation about the meaning and background behind TKN, Rosalía is very clear on the germ that gave rise to this theme: “The song hand in fact a very concrete image that an artist is never alone or he is rarely alone. Normally, it is surrounded by an entourage, of the family or clan. This idea has inspired me, I wanted to dive in. In the family, the protection, in all this universe that involves an artist, ” says the singer in this video interview.

Musically, and in the words of the artist, SOME drinks of the “reggaeton to classical,” but also other styles of urban-related. “It is a song very aggressively and that has to do with hip hop. Travis gives him a very special sound because of the way he sings and raps in Spanish. To me this seems very authentic, it has a lot of credibility, it is as if he had done all the duration of life “.

The ideal time

Although the song has begun to take its first form the beginning of 2019, she spent months to macerate and expect to follow the right course: “let’s Say that this song began in January 2019 until there is about two weeks (may 2020), I said:’ okay, Now I close it. “Otherwise, we could always reopen the project, there would be always things to improve, but two weeks ago, I felt that the production was over,” (…).

The video is very special, it gives another layer to the song

“I have collaborated with artists such as Sky, Tainy, El GuinchoThe truth is that they have been there all along this year, also provides ideas … ” , said to Rosalía.

Video TKN back in Canada

In each clip, in each visual project, Rosalía takes the rest and gives us a masterly lesson of creativity without precedent. For TKN, he has once again had Canada, and the director Nico Méndez.

Rosalía and Travis Scott, in a promotional photo for TKN. / With the kind permission of Sony Music.

As she says herself in this video: “It’s been so long that I had not made videos with the Canada, since Malamente y Pienso en tu mirá, I really wanted to work with them, work with Nico. Nico Méndez is my director favourite Nico had a vision with this song. He proposed this whole universe with the children with the family, something very animal. The video is very special, it gives another layer to the song. ”

Rosalía, entirely in the studio

I like to make songs in the studio for the joy of making music

The upcoming projects of Rosalía take shape as soon as you read this. In the United States, the artist is working on new music. “In this moment I’m working on a next project. I enjoy making songs in the studio for the joy of making music and also because in this moment with everything that is happening around me, I felt like it, because I have the chance to be able to be safe at home, spend time making songs. And without pressure, I make the music in me fun, simply because I am happy to do songs ” , he adds.

Music and fame

On the music and the celebrity, the artist thinks: “If I’m honest with you, my dream was to make music, to do the projects in any significant way. The truth is that I love to do projects so important, I’m not going to lie to you, so I have the chance to do projects, and I hope to continue to do so. Be exposed as a result of the trade that I have chosen. ”